Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after buying an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LNG opened at $236.72 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

