Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in Moderna by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

