Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $285.22. The firm has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

