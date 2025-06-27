Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.2% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,195 shares of company stock valued at $35,764,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $173.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

