BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,826 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,769 shares in the last quarter. Caligan Partners LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 2,995,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 412,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,499,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

