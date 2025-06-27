Centerra Gold Q3 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.11.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

