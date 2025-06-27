Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

