Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 157,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

