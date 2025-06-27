Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $226.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,470,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 91,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

