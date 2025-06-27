Top Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now – June 25th

Get alerts:

Home Depot, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wayfair, and Acuity are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or sell products and services for residential renovation, repair and maintenance—ranging from building materials and tools to appliances and fixtures. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the housing and remodeling market, whose performance typically tracks home‐building activity, consumer spending and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.70. 2,392,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. 7,100,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,942,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,383. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,081. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 3,059,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. 2,042,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,001. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.94. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Acuity (AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.56. 279,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,082. Acuity has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.91. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

