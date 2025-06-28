Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BIV opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.