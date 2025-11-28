Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $49.26 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.1% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

NYSE DHR opened at $228.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,454.19. The trade was a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at $552,352.50. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

