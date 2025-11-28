Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Invests $40.57 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 129,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,569,000.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 9.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,596,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,559,000 after acquiring an additional 121,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 457,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Medpace by 36.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $606.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $626.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,900. This represents a 58.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 310,767 shares of company stock valued at $185,879,561 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $613.00 target price on Medpace in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.