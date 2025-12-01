CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Leidos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LDOS opened at $191.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

