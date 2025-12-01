CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $269,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Exelon by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 761,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,061,000 after purchasing an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.