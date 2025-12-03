Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.73. 397,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 309,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUOT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Duos Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $219.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 52.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $5,723,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

See Also

