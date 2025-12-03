iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 7,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

