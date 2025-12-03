iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 7,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 674% from the average daily volume of 962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.36% of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

