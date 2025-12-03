Wabtec $WAB Shares Purchased by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $624,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. This trade represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $366,090.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,375,028.57. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,436 shares of company stock worth $5,145,024 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.94%.Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WAB. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.78.

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

