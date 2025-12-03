Groupe la Francaise Sells 3,208 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Groupe la Francaise reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AMD opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.