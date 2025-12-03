Groupe la Francaise Takes Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,139,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,039,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,066,000 after buying an additional 2,066,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,655,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

