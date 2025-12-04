CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $3.58. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 7,880 shares trading hands.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a PE ratio of -171.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.04% of CVD Equipment worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.