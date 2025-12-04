First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.77 and traded as high as $38.75. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 191,502 shares changing hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

