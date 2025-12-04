Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,898.93 and traded as high as GBX 2,042. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,015.84, with a volume of 776,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JMAT shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,420 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,077.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

