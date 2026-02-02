Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $159,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,913,000 after acquiring an additional 564,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,162.75.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,037.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,056.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $890.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

