Optimize Financial Inc Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Optimize Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,700,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.