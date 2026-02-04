Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 443,521 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 443,521 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $609,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and operational strength — Exxon reported Q4 results that topped estimates (EPS beat and revenue helped by Permian and Guyana production), which investors view as confirmation of execution and a valuation rerating catalyst. Valuation Check After Q4 Beat

Q4 beat and operational strength — Exxon reported Q4 results that topped estimates (EPS beat and revenue helped by Permian and Guyana production), which investors view as confirmation of execution and a valuation rerating catalyst. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and maintains a “buy” rating — a fresh buy-side signal that supports upside momentum. TD Cowen Raise

TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and maintains a “buy” rating — a fresh buy-side signal that supports upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage notes highlighting continued execution and 2030 targets — Morningstar and other coverage emphasize steady execution, which supports long-term investor confidence. Morningstar Coverage

Analysts and coverage notes highlighting continued execution and 2030 targets — Morningstar and other coverage emphasize steady execution, which supports long-term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (from $158 to $156) but kept an “overweight” rating — still constructive, but a modest downward tweak rather than a negative thesis shift. Wells Fargo PT Update

Wells Fargo trimmed its price target slightly (from $158 to $156) but kept an “overweight” rating — still constructive, but a modest downward tweak rather than a negative thesis shift. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary roundup and forecast revisions after Q4 — several outlets note analysts are updating models; direction varies by shop, so market reaction is mixed. Analyst Revisions

Analyst commentary roundup and forecast revisions after Q4 — several outlets note analysts are updating models; direction varies by shop, so market reaction is mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool lists) are driving attention and framing XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness — raises interest but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks Trending Stock

Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool lists) are driving attention and framing XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness — raises interest but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares (~17.5% reduction in his disclosed position), a data point some investors interpret as a mild negative signal on near-term sentiment. Filing: SEC Form 4. Insider Sale Filing

Insider sale — VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares (~17.5% reduction in his disclosed position), a data point some investors interpret as a mild negative signal on near-term sentiment. Filing: SEC Form 4. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM to “underperform” with a $125 price target — a more bearish analyst call that could cap upside and pressure sentiment if other shops follow. BNP Paribas Downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.19.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.9%

XOM stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $606.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

