Marco Investment Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 403,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 61,123 shares worth $19,547,151. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

