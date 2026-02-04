Aspen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,241 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after buying an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,152,974,000 after buying an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $1,980,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,583,000 after acquiring an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $419.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.84.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.76.

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 61,123 shares valued at $19,547,151. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

