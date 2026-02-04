Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 658.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.57.

Salesforce stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.11 and a 52 week high of $348.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

