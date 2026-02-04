Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1,104.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Salesforce by 658.8% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Salesforce Price Performance
Salesforce stock opened at $196.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.11 and a 52 week high of $348.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.
Salesforce News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large government win & expanded AI work — Salesforce landed a multibillion‑dollar U.S. Army cloud/AI engagement and is promoting its Wildfire AI initiative, which supports revenue durability and long‑term contract visibility. Salesforce Extends AI Reach With Army Deal And Wildfire Initiative
- Positive Sentiment: AI adoption accelerating — Analysts highlight rising AI adoption across Salesforce’s customer base; the note frames current revenue lag as an opportunity if AI monetization ramps. This supports longer‑term growth expectations. Salesforce: AI Adoption Is Surging – The Revenue Lag Is The Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Technicals suggest a bounce may be possible — Technical analysts say CRM is in oversold territory after a sharp pullback and note consensus analyst revisions are trending higher, which can precede a rebound. After Plunging 17.7% in 4 Weeks, Here’s Why the Trend Might Reverse for Salesforce.com (CRM)
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators still upbeat on long‑term story — High‑profile investors/commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) call Salesforce “really great” while acknowledging the market’s short‑term judgment, which can reassure some investors. Jim Cramer Says Salesforce is “Really Great” But He Accepts the Market’s Judgment
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment is mixed-to-positive — Surveys show an average “moderate buy” recommendation; that indicates analyst conviction but not unanimity. Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue growth concerns and deep drawdown — Coverage notes Salesforce has declined sharply (double‑digit/30%+ ranges cited) driven by missed top‑line growth expectations; that remains the primary investor worry and explains much of today’s selling pressure. This Beaten-Down AI Stock Could Stage a Comeback in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate on downside risk — Several pieces ask how low CRM can go, keeping headline risk elevated and increasing the chance of further short‑term volatility. How Low Can Salesforce Stock Go?
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.
Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.
