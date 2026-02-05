Optimize Financial Inc Invests $441,000 in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $234.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $235.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

