Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 34,378 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,378 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 23.18%.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,842 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

