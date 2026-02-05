Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66,351 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 1,563,834 shares of company stock valued at $283,360,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Macquarie upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.