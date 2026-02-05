Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66,351 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $176,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Google’s surge in AI capital expenditures is being cited as a direct tailwind for Nvidia’s data-center GPU demand, supporting upside to revenue and utilization at hyperscalers. Broadcom, Nvidia shares rise on surging Google capital expenditures for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Davis Selected Advisers recently increased its NVDA stake, signaling continued large-investor interest that can underpin the stock during pullbacks. Davis Selected Advisers boosts Nvidia stake
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia-backed AI ecosystem signals health: ElevenLabs (a startup supported by Nvidia) raised capital at an $11B valuation, highlighting continued demand and healthy partner ecosystems for Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia-backed AI voice startup ElevenLabs hits $11 billion valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Nvidia is nearing a very large (~$20B) OpenAI investment — a potential long-term strategic positive but not finalized; uncertainty on terms/timing tempers immediate share impact. Nvidia nears deal to invest $20 billion in OpenAI
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and product messaging continue (CEO appearances, AI summit transcript) that reiterate long-term demand and new chip roadmaps — supportive but not immediate catalysts given market volatility. NVIDIA Presents at Second Annual AI Summit (transcript)
- Negative Sentiment: China sales remain uncertain: Reuters reports H200/H200-series exports to Chinese buyers face conditions and may be stalled by a U.S. security review — leaving a meaningful revenue channel in limbo. That regulatory uncertainty is pressuring the stock. Exclusive: Nvidia’s AI chip sale to ByteDance hinges on conditions
- Negative Sentiment: Broader software/AI trade selloff and reports of a strained OpenAI relationship (some outlets) have amplified short-term risk appetite, prompting indiscriminate selling of large-cap AI names including Nvidia. Nvidia’s stock gets swept up in software selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media note the stock has pulled back from recent highs amid momentum shifts — technical selling and profit-taking amplify headlines-driven moves. Why Nvidia stock is crashing
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Macquarie upgraded NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.
NVDA stock opened at $174.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.31.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
