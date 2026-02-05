Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. HSBC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $1,318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,614.57. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 77,366 shares valued at $28,180,987. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.