AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $218.44 on Thursday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.14. The company has a market cap of $386.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $4,288,200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,004,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,426,000 after buying an additional 493,420 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

