Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $108.00 price target on Timken in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

NYSE:TKR opened at $102.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.09. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,310.26. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Timken by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Timken by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken’s products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken’s portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

