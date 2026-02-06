Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.12.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $155.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $3,607,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,455.84. This trade represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $659,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,850. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,488 shares of company stock worth $8,474,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,531,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,755,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Phillips 66 reported non‑GAAP EPS of $2.47 versus $2.15 expected, driven by higher refining utilization and rebounding margins; management highlighted strong cash flow and improving refining demand. Read More.

Q4 earnings beat — Phillips 66 reported non‑GAAP EPS of $2.47 versus $2.15 expected, driven by higher refining utilization and rebounding margins; management highlighted strong cash flow and improving refining demand.

Broker upgrade — Wells Fargo raised its price target to $163 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling upside vs. recent levels (supports near‑term bullish case).

Insider sale disclosed — EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares at about $150 (reducing her stake ~14.6%). Insider selling can be routine but can also add slight selling pressure or investor attention.

Los Angeles refinery shutdown and layoffs — Bloomberg/Reuters report the company will close operations at its sole remaining California refinery and plans to lay off roughly half the site's workforce, potentially reducing throughput, generating closure costs or write‑downs, and harming regional earnings visibility.

Mixed analyst signals — Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $147 but kept an "equal weight" stance; that target sits below current levels, representing downside risk relative to the market price.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

