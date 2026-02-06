Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.32.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.98. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company's long-term story.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop.

Neutral Sentiment: Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock.

Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers' hedging.

Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum.

Negative Sentiment: New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved.

Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed (large block sold in early Feb.) — raises near‑term sentiment concerns even if not unusual for executives.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

