Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. PR: Q4 results

Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Benzinga: analysts cutting forecasts

Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. TipRanks: board departure

Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Barchart: options activity

Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Reuters: cautious outlook

Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Benzinga: PT cuts

Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Negative Sentiment: New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Newsfile: securities probe

New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed (large block sold in early Feb.) — raises near‑term sentiment concerns even if not unusual for executives. SEC filing: insider sale

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.