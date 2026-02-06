Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $8.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Snap to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Down 13.1%

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Snap has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $912,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,326,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,425,520.34. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 70,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $591,155.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,854,982 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,549.88. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 92.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts.

Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. 10‑K Filing

Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print.

Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. WSJ: Perplexity Deal Delayed

Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Invezz: User Growth and Support Break

User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. The Fly: Evercore PT Cut

Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market takeaway — Despite pockets of positive data (revenue beat, margin improvement), the combination of soft near‑term guidance, slowing user growth and a cascade of analyst target cuts explains why investors sold SNAP shares and pushed the stock lower today.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.