Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.32.

Shares of BSX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. PR: Q4 results

Neutral Sentiment: Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. TipRanks: board departure

Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers' hedging. Barchart: options activity

Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Reuters: cautious outlook

Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Benzinga: PT cuts

Negative Sentiment: New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Newsfile: securities probe

Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed (large block sold in early Feb.) — raises near‑term sentiment concerns even if not unusual for executives. SEC filing: insider sale

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

