Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.72.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q4 growth and record engagement: Uber reported revenue up ~20% and record metrics (gross bookings +22% to ~$54B, ~200M monthly users, trips at ~40M/day) and highlighted record free cash flow, which supports buyback capacity and longer‑term value. Uber Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst buy-side support: Multiple firms reaffirmed buys/upgrades (RBC, BTIG, Needham, JPMorgan retained overweight) or upgraded ratings after Q4, providing institutional cover that can cushion downside and prompt dip buying. Analyst coverage mentions (Benzinga aggregate)
- Positive Sentiment: Long-term AV/robotaxi narrative remains intact: Management and the new CFO (Balaji Krishnamurthy) are publicly bullish on robotaxis as a multitrillion‑dollar opportunity, which keeps growth investors engaged despite near‑term noise. Uber appoints new CFO as its AV plans accelerate
- Neutral Sentiment: Market technicals/buy‑zone narrative: Some outlets argue the pullback puts UBER in a “buy zone,” citing institutional accumulation and supportive cash flow trends — a tactical signal rather than a fundamental change. Uber in the Buy Zone: Can It Take Investors for a Ride They Like?
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions: Several firms trimmed price targets (Wells, Cantor, Mizuho, Wedbush) but many maintained positive ratings — that narrows near‑term upside expectations while leaving consensus skewed to modest upside. Analyst price target updates (Benzinga aggregate)
- Negative Sentiment: EPS and guidance miss: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates (reported $0.71 vs. ~$0.79 consensus) and Q1 EPS guidance ( $0.65–0.72 ) came in below Street expectations — the primary near‑term reason shares have been under pressure. Uber stock down on outlook miss; CEO sees robotaxi rollout as ‘multitrillion-dollar’ opportunity
- Negative Sentiment: Margin headwinds from cheaper rides and taxes: Management said pushing lower fares to grow trips, plus higher taxes/charges, will compress near‑term margins — a structural concern for profit‑focused investors. Uber forecasts profit below estimates as cheaper rides boost trips but hurt margins
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term stock pressure likely: The EPS/guidance miss triggered near‑term selling and some analysts kept neutral stances (e.g., Wedbush, Benchmark), meaning momentum could stay choppy until guidance or margin trends improve. Uber Slumps Over 5% on Tepid Outlook: ETFs in Focus
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
