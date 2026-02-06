Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.72.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,348,319,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,911,301,000 after purchasing an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,667,121,000 after purchasing an additional 182,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

