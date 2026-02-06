Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a $115.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.32.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $74.86 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,826,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat Wall Street: Boston Scientific reported $0.80 EPS and $5.29B in sales (sales +15.9%), showing solid underlying growth that supports the company’s long-term story. PR: Q4 results

Analysts still mostly constructive: Many firms kept buy/overweight ratings and continue to model meaningful upside even after trimming forecasts — that backing can attract buyers after the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. TipRanks: board departure

Planned board departure announced — a governance change (long‑serving director stepping down) that is notable but not an operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Barchart: options activity

Unusual options activity and heavy put buying increased volatility — option flows amplified the move and can accelerate selloffs or rebounds depending on market makers’ hedging. Negative Sentiment: Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Reuters: cautious outlook

Soft 2026 guidance and underperformance in electrophysiology: management gave a cautious revenue/quarterly outlook and flagged weaker EP sales, which triggered the earlier large selloff as it reset near-term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Benzinga: PT cuts

Multiple price-target cuts: several banks trimmed targets (some steeply) after the print — that lowers analyst floor and can weigh on recovery momentum. Negative Sentiment: New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Newsfile: securities probe

New investor class-action inquiry: Levi & Korsinsky announced an investigation into BSX related to the Feb. 4 results, which is a legal overhang until resolved. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider sale disclosed (large block sold in early Feb.) — raises near‑term sentiment concerns even if not unusual for executives. SEC filing: insider sale

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

