Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Snap to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 7.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $185,688.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,972,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271,159.33. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 20,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $158,861.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,277,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,216,957.92. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 393,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,210 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,697,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $29,071,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 53.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,300,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,420,000 after buying an additional 3,582,223 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Snap by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,150,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,578 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap by 895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,560,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,737 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 revenue and profit highlights — Snap reported ~10% revenue growth and a meaningful rise in net income, and management said margins are improving as the company pivots toward more profitable growth. Positive Sentiment: Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts.

Selected analyst upgrades/support — B. Riley upgraded SNAP to Buy after the print, and Bank of America raised its rating to Buy with a $10 target, showing some pockets of optimism among buy‑side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. 10‑K Filing

Management actions and filings — Snap filed its 10‑K and emphasized strategic shifts (AI in ads, subscription and hardware focus), providing more disclosure but no immediate reassurance on near‑term top‑line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print.

Unusual options and volume — Heavy options activity (large call buying) and elevated share turnover suggest speculative positioning amplified the move after the print. Negative Sentiment: Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. WSJ: Perplexity Deal Delayed

Weaker near‑term guide — Snap’s Q1 revenue guide came in below Street expectations, and management excluded potential Perplexity AI sales from guidance because rollout terms aren’t finalized, raising uncertainty about near‑term ad monetization. Negative Sentiment: User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Invezz: User Growth and Support Break

User metrics and technical weakness — Daily active users fell ~3M in Q4 and several reports note Snap lost a key technical support level, which can trigger further selling pressure from momentum/quant strategies. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. The Fly: Evercore PT Cut

Broad analyst downgrades / price‑target cuts — Dozens of firms cut targets or trimmed ratings after the print (examples: Evercore, JPMorgan, TD Cowen, Cantor, Wells Fargo and others), and the consensus analyst stance has shifted to a “Reduce”/hold bias, increasing selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market takeaway — Despite pockets of positive data (revenue beat, margin improvement), the combination of soft near‑term guidance, slowing user growth and a cascade of analyst target cuts explains why investors sold SNAP shares and pushed the stock lower today.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.