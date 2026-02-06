Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.72.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,130 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $776,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,822 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after buying an additional 3,025,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

