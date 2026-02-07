a16z Perennial Management L.P. Invests $1.12 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $131.18 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.