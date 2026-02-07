Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 42,388 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 167.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,388 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after purchasing an additional 675,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after purchasing an additional 432,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $276.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

