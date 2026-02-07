Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Stock Holdings Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $337,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, iA Financial set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $411.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $446.45 and its 200 day moving average is $410.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.66, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.