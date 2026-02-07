UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Optum/value‑based care is highlighted as a durable growth driver that could support profits over time — a key bullish argument investors cite. UnitedHealth: Riding On Value-Based Care Through Optum
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho kept an “outperform” stance despite cutting the price target (from $430 to $350), signaling analyst conviction that shares still have upside versus recent levels. Benzinga coverage of Mizuho PT cut
- Positive Sentiment: Long‑run pattern: historical episodes show UNH can stage rapid recoveries (multiple >30% rallies and two >50% runs in 2020 and 2025), which some investors view as evidence the stock can rebound after sharp declines. Can UNH Stock Surge Again?
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst recommendation remains constructive (“Moderate Buy”), providing a supportive backdrop for buyers looking past near‑term noise. Analyst consensus: Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Higher investor attention/search activity — signals elevated interest and liquidity but not a directional catalyst by itself. Investors Heavily Search UNH
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion continues to center on margins and cost trends after FQ4 — important for outlook but outcomes remain uncertain until more guidance clarity. FQ4 earnings: margin concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat, a Zacks piece argues rising medical costs, margin compression and Medicare reimbursement risk triggered a sharp selloff — the main driver of recent downward pressure. Q4 beat can’t stop the slide
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk increased after reports the DOJ is probing UnitedHealth, adding uncertainty around future returns and potential legal/operational disruption. DOJ probe and regulatory questions
- Negative Sentiment: Media analysis suggests the company’s recent comeback stalled, prompting calls to reassess the investment thesis until cost trends and regulatory risks are clearer. How UNH’s comeback ran aground
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of UNH opened at $276.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.