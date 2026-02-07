UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $3,837,207,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,193,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,192 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $528,273,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $276.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

