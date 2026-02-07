Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sherman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is hiring to support Elon Musk’s expanded U.S. solar strategy, signaling capital allocation and execution toward scaling rooftop and cell production — a clear revenue diversification play beyond cars. Tesla executives say hiring is ramping up to support Musk’s expanded solar strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla is scouting U.S. sites and pushing to expand solar cell manufacturing with a 100‑GW ambition tied to AI/data center power needs — a strategic commitment that could drive long-term revenue and vertical integration. Tesla Eyes US Solar Cell Expansion, Musk Targets 100-Gigawatt Power Push For AI Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a vehicle‑to‑grid pilot in Texas for Cybertruck owners to earn bill credits by sending power back to the grid — commercializing vehicle energy services and improving EV ownership economics. Tesla Lets Cybertruck Owners Earn Bill Credits by Powering the Grid
- Positive Sentiment: Reports show Tesla training AI systems in China and promoting its Optimus robotics/robotaxi initiatives — continued investment in “physical AI” supports the higher‑margin, optionality narrative that bulls cite. Tesla is training its AI technology in China, local media reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames today’s move as a tech‑sector rebound after a volatile week — momentum-driven buying can lift TSLA short-term even if fundamentals remain mixed. Tesla’s stock rallies to end a rough week
- Neutral Sentiment: High‑profile buys (ARK/Cathie Wood) and trademark filings (Roadster hype) add retail and thematic interest but are speculative near-term catalysts. Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Tesla With $14.5 Million Stock Purchase, Ark Invest Pounces On AMD Dip
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: a judge indicated Tesla/Musk likely can’t escape a ‘Blade Runner 2049’ lawsuit — ongoing litigation creates headline risk and potential costs. Tesla, Musk likely can’t escape ‘Blade Runner 2049’ lawsuit, judge says
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Volkswagen overtook Tesla as Europe’s top EV seller in 2025 and BYD is expanding in key markets — market‑share erosion and intensifying competition could weigh on auto margins. Volkswagen overtook Tesla as Europe’s top EV seller in 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and sales concerns persist: recent selloffs were driven by a near‑400–plus P/E, mixed sales headlines, and analyst debate over the car business vs. “physical AI” optionality. That makes TSLA sensitive to sentiment shifts. BLBD vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Tesla Stock Up 3.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
