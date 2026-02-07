Sherman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Sherman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 380.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.